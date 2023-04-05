First Merchants Corp Sells 953 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

First Merchants Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,257 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 953 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $3,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CNI. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the first quarter worth about $2,575,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 931,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,888,000 after acquiring an additional 193,116 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 762,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $102,260,000 after purchasing an additional 22,984 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 60,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,107,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 18.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 33,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,511,000 after purchasing an additional 5,349 shares during the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CNI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$173.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Barclays raised their price target on Canadian National Railway from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$159.00 to C$170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$185.00 to C$180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.00.

NYSE:CNI opened at $120.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.49. The stock has a market cap of $80.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.90. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $103.79 and a 1-year high of $133.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.01). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 29.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.5906 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.11%.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. Its services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

