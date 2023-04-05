First Merchants Corp Trims Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

First Merchants Corp cut its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,086 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $2,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,028,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,747,063,000 after acquiring an additional 462,988 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,388,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,376,407,000 after purchasing an additional 124,811 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,618,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,739,982,000 after buying an additional 20,059 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Roper Technologies by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,198,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,509,773,000 after acquiring an additional 59,753 shares during the period. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 10.9% during the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,620,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $582,724,000 after buying an additional 159,278 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $510.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $528.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $518.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $423.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $492.08.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $437.01 on Wednesday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $356.21 and a 1 year high of $488.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $429.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $419.24. The firm has a market cap of $46.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.04.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 80.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.73 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a $0.683 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 6.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $109,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,682,708. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total value of $109,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,682,708. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.55, for a total transaction of $202,318.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,377,452.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,721 shares of company stock worth $2,529,168. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment includes Aderant, CBORD/Horizon, CliniSys, Data Innovations, Deltek, Frontline Education, IntelliTrans, PowerPlan, Strata, and Vertafore.

Further Reading

