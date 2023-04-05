First National Corp MA ADV Boosts Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

First National Corp MA ADV boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,678 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 259,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,012,000 after purchasing an additional 51,179 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 108,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,698,000 after buying an additional 37,478 shares in the last quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 387,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,860,000 after buying an additional 43,683 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Etfidea LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $722,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $67.39. 12,402,631 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.74. The company has a market cap of $97.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

