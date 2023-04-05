First National Corp MA ADV Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

First National Corp MA ADV cut its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $362,000. Parkwood LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 398,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $439,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 124,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,365,000 after acquiring an additional 4,720 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

VTI traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $202.45. The company had a trading volume of 847,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,205,198. The stock has a market cap of $277.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $226.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $201.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.87.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

