First National Corp MA ADV Decreases Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

First National Corp MA ADV decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 805 shares during the quarter. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 293.8% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJR traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.79. The stock had a trading volume of 549,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,125,645. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $86.40 and a 52-week high of $108.72. The firm has a market cap of $64.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.30 and its 200 day moving average is $97.39.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.