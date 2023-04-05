First National Corp MA ADV Grows Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

First National Corp MA ADV raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the quarter. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 124.8% during the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. WJ Interests LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. 63.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duke Energy Price Performance

DUK traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.67. The stock had a trading volume of 847,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,044,466. The company has a market cap of $75.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.19 and a 200 day moving average of $97.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.70. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $83.76 and a 1 year high of $116.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 9.11%. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DUK shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.70.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total transaction of $189,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,703.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

