First National Corp MA ADV Has $12.67 Million Stock Position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

First National Corp MA ADV raised its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 104.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,567 shares during the quarter. iShares Semiconductor ETF comprises 3.1% of First National Corp MA ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. First National Corp MA ADV owned about 0.21% of iShares Semiconductor ETF worth $12,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter valued at about $38,000.

Shares of SOXX traded down $7.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $425.21. The stock had a trading volume of 233,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050,782. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $287.82 and a 1-year high of $446.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $419.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $376.10.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

