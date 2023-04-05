First National Corp MA ADV Has $2.21 Million Stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL)

First National Corp MA ADV increased its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV owned about 0.74% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF worth $2,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 117.6% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 106,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,361,000 after acquiring an additional 57,474 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 97,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 3,211.7% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 39,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,020,000 after purchasing an additional 38,123 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 46,158.6% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 13,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 13,386 shares in the last quarter.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $134.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,040. Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF has a 12 month low of $125.59 and a 12 month high of $231.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.31.

About Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF

ETFS Physical Palladium Shares (the Fund) is designed to offer investors a simple, cost-efficient and secure way to access the precious metals market. The Fund focuses on providing investors with a return equivalent to movements in the palladium spot price less fees. The Fund is issued by ETFS Palladium Trust (the Trust).

