First National Corp MA ADV Has $5.89 Million Position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

First National Corp MA ADV increased its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 123,322 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,893 shares during the quarter. Essential Utilities comprises about 1.5% of First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $5,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in Essential Utilities by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 14,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Essential Utilities by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 65,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Essential Utilities by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. 69.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Essential Utilities Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of Essential Utilities stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.25. 95,790 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,225,840. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.50 and a 1-year high of $52.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.79.

Essential Utilities Dividend Announcement

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). Essential Utilities had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $705.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.287 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is 64.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Essential Utilities news, CEO Chris Franklin acquired 37,245 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,515,871.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 37,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,871.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WTRG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.38.

Essential Utilities Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in providing water, wastewater and natural gas services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

