First National Corp MA ADV Invests $4.64 Million in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

First National Corp MA ADV purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,639,000. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 1.1% of First National Corp MA ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 327.3% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 2,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 35,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,412,000 after buying an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sfmg LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 11,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Trading Down 0.6 %

QQQ traded down $1.83 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $317.24. 9,927,614 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,954,223. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $254.26 and a 12-month high of $356.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $301.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $285.52.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.472 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

