First National Corp MA ADV Purchases 2,060 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

First National Corp MA ADV lifted its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the quarter. American Water Works accounts for approximately 2.4% of First National Corp MA ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $9,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works during the third quarter worth $35,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in American Water Works during the second quarter worth $46,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 83.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AWK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered American Water Works from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.29.

American Water Works Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of AWK stock traded up $1.53 on Wednesday, hitting $148.66. The stock had a trading volume of 66,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,194,523. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $122.77 and a one year high of $173.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $145.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.98. The company has a market cap of $28.94 billion, a PE ratio of 32.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 21.62%. The business had revenue of $931.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $923.74 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Profile

(Get Rating)

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment offers water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment includes the military services group, which enters into long-term contracts with the U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.