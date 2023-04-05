First National Corp MA ADV Sells 4,516 Shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

First National Corp MA ADV lessened its holdings in shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,516 shares during the quarter. First National Corp MA ADV owned about 0.12% of SJW Group worth $3,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in SJW Group during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in SJW Group during the third quarter worth about $49,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of SJW Group in the second quarter worth about $81,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 55.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fruth Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of SJW Group in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

SJW Group Price Performance

NYSE SJW traded up $0.48 on Wednesday, reaching $77.49. 7,240 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 351,935. SJW Group has a 12 month low of $55.74 and a 12 month high of $83.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 0.57.

SJW Group Increases Dividend

SJW Group ( NYSE:SJW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.06. SJW Group had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $171.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.39 million. As a group, research analysts predict that SJW Group will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.07%.

Insider Transactions at SJW Group

In other news, insider Craig J. Patla sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total value of $55,165.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,038 shares in the company, valued at $535,521.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of SJW Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of SJW Group from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of SJW Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $76.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SJW Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of SJW Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $86.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SJW Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.40.

About SJW Group

SJW Group is a holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides water utility services. It operates through the Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The Water Utility Services segment offers water utility and utility-related services. The Real Estate Services segment engages in property management and investment activity.

