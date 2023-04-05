First National Corp MA ADV Trims Stock Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

First National Corp MA ADV reduced its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 85.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,619 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortune 45 LLC increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 32.5% during the first quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 22,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 5,634 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 9,831.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,253,000 after purchasing an additional 58,986 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 14,981.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 4,045 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 31.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,840 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 704.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 16,895 shares during the period.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:STIP traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $99.54. 179,758 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,221,402. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.91 and a 200-day moving average of $97.44. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $96.04 and a 52-week high of $104.73.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

