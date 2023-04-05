First National Financial (TSE:FN) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $38.64

First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$38.64 and traded as high as C$38.70. First National Financial shares last traded at C$38.68, with a volume of 11,485 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on First National Financial from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. CIBC lifted their target price on First National Financial from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on First National Financial from C$33.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. National Bankshares lifted their price target on First National Financial from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on First National Financial from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

First National Financial Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 10.11, a current ratio of 9.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,111.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$38.58 and a 200 day moving average of C$36.95. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.12.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.38%. First National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 73.39%.

In other news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. bought 5,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$38.46 per share, with a total value of C$200,068.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,938,333 shares in the company, valued at C$305,308,287.18. 71.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. It offers single-family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages.

