First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 380,819 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 5% from the previous session’s volume of 399,254 shares.The stock last traded at $73.04 and had previously closed at $72.80.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.86.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.292 per share. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park National Corp OH grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 367,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,840,000 after purchasing an additional 5,138 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $669,000. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,900,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 108,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,308,000.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

