First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXR – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 109,738 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the previous session’s volume of 175,869 shares.The stock last traded at $53.69 and had previously closed at $53.88.

First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.72.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 73.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 3,817 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 43,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 0.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 183,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,394,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 29.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 64.4% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter.

About First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Industrials Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

