First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 164,565 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 216% from the previous session’s volume of 52,076 shares.The stock last traded at $80.78 and had previously closed at $80.50.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Stock Down 1.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.53.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.296 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

About First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network raised its holdings in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 32,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Core Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the S&P 500 Index.

