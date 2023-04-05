First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 164,565 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 216% from the previous session’s volume of 52,076 shares.The stock last traded at $80.78 and had previously closed at $80.50.
First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Stock Down 1.4 %
The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.53.
First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.296 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%.
Institutional Trading of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund
About First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund
First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Core Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the S&P 500 Index.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FEX)
- Is Pinterest Showing Signs of an Improving Ad Market?
- At 3x Earnings, Avis Budget Is Worth Taking for a Spin
- Toyota Is The Reliable Value Car Play
- High-Growth, High-Yield Value Stocks Nearing Trigger Points
- Why Did Bullfrog AI Stock Jump More Than 50%?
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.