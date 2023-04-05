First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) Holdings Lifted by US Financial Advisors LLC

US Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,789 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,083 shares during the quarter. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF accounts for approximately 3.4% of US Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. US Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $6,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RDVY. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 1,175.0% during the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the third quarter valued at $55,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the third quarter valued at about $69,000.

NASDAQ RDVY traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $44.15. The stock had a trading volume of 330,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,840. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.53. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $38.34 and a 1 year high of $49.60. The company has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a $0.211 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

