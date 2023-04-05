Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Shares Down 6.1%

Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) was down 6.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.56 and last traded at $19.01. Approximately 897,789 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 1,237,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on FLNC shares. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fluence Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Fluence Energy to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Fluence Energy from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Fluence Energy from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Fluence Energy from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.91.

Fluence Energy Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.15 and a beta of 2.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Insider Activity at Fluence Energy

Fluence Energy ( NASDAQ:FLNC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. Fluence Energy had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a negative return on equity of 21.82%. The firm had revenue of $310.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.75 million. Research analysts predict that Fluence Energy, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Rebecca Boll sold 19,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.23, for a total transaction of $378,946.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,952,864.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fluence Energy

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLNC. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Fluence Energy Company Profile

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle-East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

