Fortune Minerals (TSE:FT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.07

Fortune Minerals Limited (TSE:FT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 492000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.
Fortune Minerals Trading Down 7.1 %
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.25, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of C$29.88 million, a P/E ratio of 100.00 and a beta of 0.91.
About Fortune Minerals
Fortune Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of specialty metals, base metals, and precious metals in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, cobalt, bismuth, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its primary asset is the NICO gold-cobalt-bismuth-copper project covering an area of 5,140 hectares located in the Northwest Territories.
