Foxby (OTCMKTS:FXBY) Trading 3.6% Higher

Foxby Corp. (OTCMKTS:FXBY – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 3.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.75 and last traded at $13.75. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.27.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.50.

Foxby Company Profile

Foxby Corp. operates as a closed end management investment company. Its non-fundamental investment objective is total return which it seeks from growth of capital and from income by investment in securities of any type, unlimited by the issuer’s industry, location, or market capitalization. The fund invests in equity and fixed income securities of both new and seasoned U.S.

