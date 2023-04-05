Foxtons Group plc (OTCMKTS:FXTGY) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.01 Per Share

Foxtons Group plc (OTCMKTS:FXTGY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 4th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0149 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This is an increase from Foxtons Group’s previous dividend of $0.004298.

Foxtons Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:FXTGY opened at $0.92 on Wednesday. Foxtons Group has a 52 week low of $0.54 and a 52 week high of $0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Foxtons Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th.

About Foxtons Group

Foxtons Group plc, an estate agency, provides services to the residential property market in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Lettings, Sales, and Mortgage Broking. The Lettings segment engages in letting and managing residential properties. The Sales segment sells residential properties.

