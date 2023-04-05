Frax Price Index Share (FPIS) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $120.65 Million

Frax Price Index Share (FPIS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. One Frax Price Index Share token can now be purchased for about $2.60 or 0.00009221 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Frax Price Index Share has traded up 10.1% against the dollar. Frax Price Index Share has a total market cap of $120.65 million and approximately $375,151.78 worth of Frax Price Index Share was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Frax Price Index Share alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001349 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00329820 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Frax Price Index Share Token Profile

Frax Price Index Share’s genesis date was March 28th, 2022. Frax Price Index Share’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Frax Price Index Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Frax Price Index Share’s official website is app.frax.finance.

Buying and Selling Frax Price Index Share

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax is a fractional-algorithmic stablecoin protocol. Frax is open-source, permissionless, and entirely on-chain – currently implemented on Ethereum and 12 other chains. The end goal of the Frax protocol is to provide a highly scalable, decentralized, algorithmic money in place of fixed-supply digital assets like BTC. The Frax ecosystem has 2 stablecoins: FRAX (pegged to the US dollar) & FPI (pegged to the Consumer Price Index).”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax Price Index Share directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frax Price Index Share should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Frax Price Index Share using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Frax Price Index Share Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Frax Price Index Share and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.