Frax Trading Down 0.4% This Week (FRAX)

Frax (FRAX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. Frax has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion and approximately $13.25 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Frax has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. One Frax token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00003569 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Frax alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001372 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00329820 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 32.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Frax Profile

Frax was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 1,044,853,133 tokens. The official website for Frax is frax.finance/#welcome. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Frax

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two-token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frax should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Frax using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Frax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Frax and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.