FSD Pharma (NASDAQ:HUGE) Trading Down 0.6%

FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HUGE – Get Rating) was down 0.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.53 and last traded at $1.54. Approximately 22,950 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 161,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.55.

FSD Pharma Stock Up 4.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $59.82 million, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.46 and a 200 day moving average of $1.07.

Get FSD Pharma alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FSD Pharma

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in FSD Pharma stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HUGE – Get Rating) by 80.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.15% of FSD Pharma worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FSD Pharma

FSD Pharma, Inc is a specialty biotech pharmaceutical research and development company. It focuses on developing over time a robust pipeline of FDA-approved synthetic compounds targeting the end cannabinoid system of the human body to treat certain diseases of the central nervous system and autoimmune disorders of the skin, GI tract, and the musculoskeletal system.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FSD Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FSD Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.