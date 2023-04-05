FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Director Thurman J. Rodgers Purchases 131,906 Shares

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) Director Thurman J. Rodgers purchased 131,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.30 per share, for a total transaction of $303,383.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 715,893 shares in the company, valued at $1,646,553.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

FTC Solar Trading Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ:FTCI traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $2.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,113,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,295,064. FTC Solar, Inc. has a one year low of $1.78 and a one year high of $6.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.42 million, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.57.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.03. FTC Solar had a negative return on equity of 95.00% and a negative net margin of 80.94%. The business had revenue of $26.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.13 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FTC Solar, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FTCI. UBS Group dropped their target price on FTC Solar from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on FTC Solar from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of FTC Solar from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $2.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FTC Solar presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.50.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aspiriant LLC bought a new position in FTC Solar in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTC Solar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Petrus Trust Company LTA bought a new position in shares of FTC Solar during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of FTC Solar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in FTC Solar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.59% of the company’s stock.

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services in the United States, Vietnam, and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides SunPath, a software solution to enhance energy production; Atlas, a web-based enterprise-level database that allows users to manage their project portfolio; and SunDAT, a software solution enables automated design and optimization of solar panel systems across residential, commercial, and utility-scale sites.

