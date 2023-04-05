Fuji Media (OTCMKTS:FJTNF) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Fuji Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FJTNF – Get Rating) traded down 0.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.13 and last traded at $9.13. 1 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.15.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.13.

Fuji Media Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the broadcasting activities in Japan. The company operates through Media & Content, Urban Development, Hotels & Resorts, and Other segments. It is involved in television broadcasting, including satellite broadcasting, radio broadcasting, streaming platforms, content production, games, music, advertising, publishing, and direct marketing activities.

