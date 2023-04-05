Fusion Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:FSNBU) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Shares of Fusion Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:FSNBU – Get Rating) dropped 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.17 and last traded at $10.17. Approximately 1,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $10.18.

Fusion Acquisition Corp. II Stock Up 0.0 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.02.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fusion Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fusion Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.