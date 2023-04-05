Fusion Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:FSNBU) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Shares of Fusion Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:FSNBU – Get Rating) dropped 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.17 and last traded at $10.17. Approximately 1,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $10.18.
Fusion Acquisition Corp. II Stock Up 0.0 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.02.
See Also
