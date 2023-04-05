Galway Metals (CVE:GWM) Shares Up 4%

Galway Metals Inc. (CVE:GWM – Get Rating) shares shot up 4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.52 and last traded at C$0.52. 25,352 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 24,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.50.

Galway Metals Trading Up 1.9 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.60 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a current ratio of 4.85. The company has a market cap of C$36.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.66.

About Galway Metals

Galway Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. The company primarily explores for gold, zinc, copper, silver, and lead deposists. It holds a 100% interest in the Clarence Stream project that covers an area of 61,000 hectares located in southwest New Brunswick, Canada.

