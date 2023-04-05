GDS Wealth Management Has $488,000 Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

GDS Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,278 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,557 shares during the quarter. GDS Wealth Management’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 74,914 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,312,000 after purchasing an additional 13,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group downgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.11.

MDT traded up $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,667,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,231,969. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $75.76 and a 1-year high of $114.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.47%.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

