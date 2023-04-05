GDS Wealth Management Has $9 Million Stock Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

GDS Wealth Management reduced its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,916 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,747 shares during the period. IQVIA accounts for approximately 1.7% of GDS Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. GDS Wealth Management’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $8,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IQV. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 3.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,622,096 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,870,909,000 after purchasing an additional 315,751 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 20.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,157,158 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $934,167,000 after purchasing an additional 862,222 shares during the period. Amundi grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 11.3% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,078,718 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $440,687,000 after purchasing an additional 211,026 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 5.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,739,693 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $402,235,000 after purchasing an additional 95,860 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 12.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,442,596 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $333,543,000 after purchasing an additional 162,879 shares during the period. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on IQVIA in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $251.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on IQVIA from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on IQVIA from $257.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on IQVIA from $266.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on IQVIA in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.50.

IQVIA Stock Down 0.1 %

IQV traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $196.47. 271,689 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 971,553. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.75 and a 12 month high of $254.94. The company has a market cap of $36.57 billion, a PE ratio of 34.45, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $212.28 and its 200-day moving average is $206.97.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.02. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 31.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other IQVIA news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,922,190. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other IQVIA news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total transaction of $1,003,062.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,973 shares in the company, valued at $445,128.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,053 shares in the company, valued at $3,922,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IQVIA Profile

(Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions, and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.