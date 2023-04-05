GDS Wealth Management Sells 101,919 Shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

GDS Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 305,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 101,919 shares during the period. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index accounts for about 2.1% of GDS Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. GDS Wealth Management’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $11,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FDL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 26.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,678,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,918,000 after purchasing an additional 348,940 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 104.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,421,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,664,000 after purchasing an additional 725,108 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 3.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,263,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,588,000 after purchasing an additional 46,032 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 40.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,098,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,282,000 after purchasing an additional 316,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 47.7% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,096,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,216,000 after purchasing an additional 354,196 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FDL stock traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $35.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 332,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129,537. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.14. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 1 year low of $32.10 and a 1 year high of $39.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.88.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

