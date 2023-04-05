GDS Wealth Management Sells 1,228 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

GDS Wealth Management lessened its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,272 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,228 shares during the quarter. GDS Wealth Management’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,651,837 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,281,573,000 after acquiring an additional 599,327 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,158,494 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,608,781,000 after buying an additional 22,604 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 32.4% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,775,220 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $621,567,000 after buying an additional 678,694 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 18.9% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,657,892 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $371,318,000 after buying an additional 264,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 149.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,583,272 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $354,605,000 after purchasing an additional 947,497 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $303.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.67.

Shares of NYSE:MSI traded down $1.79 on Wednesday, reaching $284.11. 424,298 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 673,676. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $195.18 and a twelve month high of $286.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $266.19 and a 200-day moving average of $255.66. The company has a market capitalization of $47.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.05, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.90.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 663.73% and a net margin of 14.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.39%.

In other news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 8,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.37, for a total transaction of $2,361,411.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,773.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 26,933 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total value of $7,305,576.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,058,517.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 8,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.37, for a total transaction of $2,361,411.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $776,773.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,167 shares of company stock worth $10,066,483 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

