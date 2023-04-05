GDS Wealth Management Sells 611 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

GDS Wealth Management lessened its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 611 shares during the period. GDS Wealth Management’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. City State Bank increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 2,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Country Club Bank GFN grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 4,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock traded up $0.92 on Wednesday, reaching $135.38. 464,192 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,705,009. The company has a market capitalization of $45.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.40. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $108.74 and a 52 week high of $144.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $128.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 264.67% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $1.18 dividend. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.52%.

Several research firms have commented on KMB. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.50.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

