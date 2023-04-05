GDS Wealth Management Trims Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

GDS Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 123,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 43,855 shares during the quarter. GDS Wealth Management’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $4,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 45,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 9,395 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 43,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 4,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greylin Investment Management Inc purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter worth $218,000. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synchrony Financial

In other news, insider Alberto Casellas sold 39,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $1,426,084.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,531,245.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Bart Schaller sold 11,071 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $401,323.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,597,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alberto Casellas sold 39,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $1,426,084.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,531,245.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Synchrony Financial Price Performance

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.10. 2,113,969 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,755,318. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 4.71, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.51 and a 200 day moving average of $33.57. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $27.15 and a fifty-two week high of $41.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.14. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 24.07% and a net margin of 17.51%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SYF shares. Oppenheimer raised Synchrony Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Bank of America cut shares of Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.13.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm is also involved in managing credit products through the following sales platforms: Home and Auto, Digital, Diversified and Value, Health and Wellness, and Lifestyle. The company was founded on September 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Featured Articles

