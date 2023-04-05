GDS Wealth Management Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

GDS Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. GDS Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 450.0% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of IJH traded down $2.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $243.35. The company had a trading volume of 367,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,137,496. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $217.39 and a fifty-two week high of $272.95. The stock has a market cap of $64.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $255.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.76.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

