General Electric (LON:GEC) Sets New 12-Month High at $105.00

General Electric (LON:GEC – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 105 ($1.30) and last traded at GBX 105 ($1.30), with a volume of 165 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 105 ($1.30).

General Electric Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 102.43 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 97.33. The company has a market capitalization of £1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.45.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6,037.74%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.