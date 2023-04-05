General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by Wealth Advisors Inc.

Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,880 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,387 shares during the quarter. Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in General Motors by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 157,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,890,000 after purchasing an additional 15,117 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in General Motors by 32.7% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 278,485 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,181,000 after buying an additional 68,683 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 12.8% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,767 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of General Motors by 13.9% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 103,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,540,000 after acquiring an additional 5,184 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

GM stock opened at $35.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $49.84 billion, a PE ratio of 5.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.34. General Motors has a 12 month low of $30.33 and a 12 month high of $43.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.27.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.44. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 6.34%. The business had revenue of $43.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.87%.

In other news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $671,438.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,037,063.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other General Motors news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $755,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,937,754.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $671,438.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,037,063.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GM. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on General Motors from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on General Motors from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.69.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

