Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.
Geospace Technologies Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ GEOS traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.17. 72,618 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,437. Geospace Technologies has a 12-month low of $3.76 and a 12-month high of $8.45. The company has a market cap of $107.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.95.
Insider Transactions at Geospace Technologies
In other news, Director Gary D. Owens bought 12,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.48 per share, with a total value of $70,270.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 309,623 shares in the company, valued at $1,696,734.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Gary D. Owens bought 12,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.48 per share, with a total value of $70,270.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 309,623 shares in the company, valued at $1,696,734.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary D. Owens bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $55,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 296,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,632,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Geospace Technologies
Geospace Technologies Corp. designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry for acquisition and processing of seismic data. It operates through the following business segments: Oil &Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets and Emerging Markets. The Oil & Gas Markets segments products include wireless seismic data acquisition systems, reservoir characterization products and services, and traditional seismic exploration products such as geophones, hydrophones, leader wire, connectors, cables, marine streamer retrieval and steering devices and various other seismic products.
