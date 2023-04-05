Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Geospace Technologies Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ GEOS traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.17. 72,618 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,437. Geospace Technologies has a 12-month low of $3.76 and a 12-month high of $8.45. The company has a market cap of $107.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.95.

Get Geospace Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Geospace Technologies

In other news, Director Gary D. Owens bought 12,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.48 per share, with a total value of $70,270.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 309,623 shares in the company, valued at $1,696,734.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Gary D. Owens bought 12,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.48 per share, with a total value of $70,270.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 309,623 shares in the company, valued at $1,696,734.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary D. Owens bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $55,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 296,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,632,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Geospace Technologies

About Geospace Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Geospace Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Geospace Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Geospace Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Geospace Technologies by 37.1% in the third quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 33,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 9,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY bought a new stake in Geospace Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.29% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Geospace Technologies Corp. designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry for acquisition and processing of seismic data. It operates through the following business segments: Oil &Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets and Emerging Markets. The Oil & Gas Markets segments products include wireless seismic data acquisition systems, reservoir characterization products and services, and traditional seismic exploration products such as geophones, hydrophones, leader wire, connectors, cables, marine streamer retrieval and steering devices and various other seismic products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Geospace Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geospace Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.