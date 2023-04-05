Giuseppe Ciaramella Sells 1,918 Shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Stock

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 1,918 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total value of $58,134.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 114,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,456,673.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Beam Therapeutics Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:BEAM traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.32. 808,185 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 931,838. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 1.64. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.77 and a 52 week high of $73.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.41.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.80. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 37.58% and a negative net margin of 474.54%. The company had revenue of $20.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.95) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 60.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.54 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beam Therapeutics

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new stake in Beam Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Beam Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $260,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 10,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 3.7% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in Beam Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $514,000. Institutional investors own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BEAM. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Beam Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Beam Therapeutics from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Beam Therapeutics from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.40.

About Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeted development candidate for the treatment of patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia.

