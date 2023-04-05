Giuseppe Ciaramella Sells 1,918 Shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Stock

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 1,918 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total value of $58,134.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 114,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,456,673.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Beam Therapeutics Stock Down 0.8 %
NASDAQ:BEAM traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.32. 808,185 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 931,838. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 1.64. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.77 and a 52 week high of $73.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.41.
Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.80. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 37.58% and a negative net margin of 474.54%. The company had revenue of $20.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.95) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 60.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.54 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beam Therapeutics
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BEAM. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Beam Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Beam Therapeutics from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Beam Therapeutics from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.40.
About Beam Therapeutics
Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeted development candidate for the treatment of patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia.
Further Reading
