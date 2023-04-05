Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Global Cord Blood Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CO opened at $2.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $363.15 million, a PE ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.16. Global Cord Blood has a twelve month low of $2.03 and a twelve month high of $5.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.99 and its 200 day moving average is $2.97.

Get Global Cord Blood alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Cord Blood

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Global Cord Blood by 99,844.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,093,520 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,957,000 after buying an additional 26,067,412 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Global Cord Blood during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $176,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Global Cord Blood in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Global Cord Blood by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 189,330 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 11,709 shares during the period.

Global Cord Blood Company Profile

Global Cord Blood operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cord blood banking services. It provides cord blood processing and storage service. The company also offers cord blood collection, laboratory testing, hematopoietic stem cell processing and stem cell storage services. The firm preserves cord blood units donated by the public and provides matching services on such donated units and deliver matching units to patients in need of transplants.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global Cord Blood Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Cord Blood and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.