Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) PT Raised to $40.00 at KeyCorp

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by KeyCorp from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.59% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Global-e Online from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $48.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Global-e Online in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.11.
Global-e Online Stock Performance
Shares of GLBE opened at $31.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.30. Global-e Online has a 52-week low of $15.63 and a 52-week high of $37.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of -25.48 and a beta of 1.28.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLBE. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Global-e Online in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Global-e Online by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Global-e Online during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Global-e Online in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global-e Online in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.
About Global-e Online
Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.
