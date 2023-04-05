Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Shares Sold by Wealth Advisors Inc.

Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 37.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,275 shares during the quarter. Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 12,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period.

BATS:PAVE opened at $27.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.03. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $17.80.

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

