GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.17) Per Share

GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for GlycoMimetics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Song anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.17) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for GlycoMimetics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.68) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for GlycoMimetics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.93) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.82) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on GLYC. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of GlycoMimetics in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com cut GlycoMimetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th.

GlycoMimetics Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of NASDAQ GLYC opened at $1.21 on Monday. GlycoMimetics has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $4.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.03 and a 200-day moving average of $1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $77.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 2.12.

In related news, major shareholder Scott D. Sandell sold 652,016 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.26, for a total value of $2,125,572.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,588,288 shares in the company, valued at $11,697,818.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Public Equities L.P. Invus purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.71 per share, with a total value of $342,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,089,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,832,299.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Scott D. Sandell sold 652,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.26, for a total transaction of $2,125,572.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,588,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,697,818.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 1,461,451 shares of company stock valued at $2,981,601 over the last three months. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GlycoMimetics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLYC. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of GlycoMimetics during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in GlycoMimetics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of GlycoMimetics during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in GlycoMimetics during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new position in GlycoMimetics during the fourth quarter worth $121,000. 49.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GlycoMimetics Company Profile

GlycoMimetics, Inc engages in the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in which carbohydrate biology plays a key role. It develops proprietary glycomimetics that inhibit disease related functions of carbohydrates. The company was founded by Rachel K.

