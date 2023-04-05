GMX (GMX) Price Hits $79.55 on Exchanges

GMX (GMX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. One GMX token can currently be purchased for $79.55 or 0.00283640 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, GMX has traded up 2.8% against the dollar. GMX has a market capitalization of $684.91 million and approximately $62.07 million worth of GMX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

GMX Profile

GMX was first traded on August 30th, 2021. GMX’s total supply is 9,012,657 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,609,955 tokens. GMX’s official website is gmx.io. GMX’s official Twitter account is @gmx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. GMX’s official message board is medium.com/@gmx.io.

GMX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GMX is a decentralized spot and perpetual exchange. GMX (GMX) is the utility and governance token, and also accrues 30% of the platform’s generated fees.”

