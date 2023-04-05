Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) Shares Acquired by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,019 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 437 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Granite Construction were worth $807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GVA. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Granite Construction by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 275,733 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,670,000 after acquiring an additional 39,469 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Granite Construction by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 63,231 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 431,973 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,149,000 after buying an additional 10,185 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of Granite Construction by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 384,952 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,500,000 after buying an additional 101,987 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in Granite Construction by 93.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 158,295 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,551,000 after acquiring an additional 76,531 shares during the last quarter. 98.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Granite Construction stock traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.74. 140,418 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 382,578. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.09. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 12-month low of $25.35 and a 12-month high of $44.15.

Granite Construction ( NYSE:GVA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The construction company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $789.21 million for the quarter. Granite Construction had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 9.51%. Research analysts expect that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.00%.

GVA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Granite Construction from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Granite Construction in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Granite Construction from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

Granite Construction, Inc is a holding company. It operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials company in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Construction and Materials. The Construction segment is involved in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public.

