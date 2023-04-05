GraniteShares Advisors LLC Acquires 1,485 Shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending were worth $629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLX. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the third quarter worth about $17,135,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 303.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 768,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,212,000 after purchasing an additional 577,842 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 788.0% in the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 444,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,255,000 after purchasing an additional 394,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 95.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 597,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,770,000 after purchasing an additional 292,378 shares during the period. Finally, Progeny 3 Inc. raised its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 18.6% in the third quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 1,546,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,273,000 after purchasing an additional 242,474 shares during the period. 44.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sixth Street Specialty Lending alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report on Monday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sixth Street Specialty Lending currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Price Performance

Shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending stock opened at $17.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.07. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.02 and a 12 month high of $23.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.55 and a 200 day moving average of $18.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $309.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.08 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 34.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.09 dividend. This is a boost from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous Variable dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.4%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 135.29%.

Insider Transactions at Sixth Street Specialty Lending

In other news, Director Hurley Doddy purchased 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.51 per share, with a total value of $50,779.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,869.91. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael Graf bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.55 per share, for a total transaction of $37,100.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hurley Doddy acquired 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.51 per share, for a total transaction of $50,779.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,869.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Profile

(Get Rating)

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc engages in the provision of financing solutions. It invests in first-lien debt, second-lien debt, mezzanine and unsecured debt or equity or other securities issued by middle-market companies. The company is founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.