GraniteShares Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 257,619 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,742 shares during the quarter. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund makes up about 1.9% of GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. GraniteShares Advisors LLC owned about 0.90% of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund worth $2,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 3.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,137,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,207,000 after purchasing an additional 35,820 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 11.7% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,010,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,063,000 after purchasing an additional 105,561 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 831,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,572,000 after purchasing an additional 45,557 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 12.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 825,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,858,000 after purchasing an additional 92,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 11.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 436,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,679,000 after purchasing an additional 45,029 shares during the last quarter. 33.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of EMD stock opened at $8.78 on Wednesday. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.40 and a 12-month high of $10.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.81.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Announces Dividend

About Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.57%.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

