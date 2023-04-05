GraniteShares Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,926 shares during the period. GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hess Midstream were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Hess Midstream in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in Hess Midstream during the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 87.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hess Midstream news, COO John A. Gatling sold 1,512 shares of Hess Midstream stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total transaction of $42,729.12. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 45,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,243.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Hess Midstream news, COO John A. Gatling sold 1,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total transaction of $42,729.12. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 45,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,274,243.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO John A. Gatling sold 3,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total value of $83,837.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,809 shares in the company, valued at $1,363,770.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,786 shares of company stock valued at $298,622.

Hess Midstream Price Performance

Shares of Hess Midstream stock opened at $29.43 on Wednesday. Hess Midstream LP has a 1 year low of $24.33 and a 1 year high of $34.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.60.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $314.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.21 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Hess Midstream LP will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hess Midstream Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st. This is a positive change from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.75%. Hess Midstream’s payout ratio is 113.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HESM has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Hess Midstream in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hess Midstream from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th.

Hess Midstream Profile

Hess Midstream LP engages in the ownership, development, and acquisition of midstream assets to provide services to third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage, and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment consists of natural gas gathering and compression, crude oil gathering, and produced water gathering and disposal.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HESM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating).

