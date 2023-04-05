GraniteShares Advisors LLC Has $609,000 Stock Position in SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 912 shares during the quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of SLR Investment worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ares Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SLR Investment by 19.3% in the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,895,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,362,000 after buying an additional 306,084 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 70.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 471,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,803,000 after acquiring an additional 195,228 shares in the last quarter. Cliffwater LLC boosted its position in SLR Investment by 3.2% during the third quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 405,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,993,000 after purchasing an additional 12,718 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in SLR Investment by 42.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 326,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,781,000 after purchasing an additional 96,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 309,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after buying an additional 7,119 shares in the last quarter. 33.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SLR Investment alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Michael S. Gross bought 34,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.96 per share, for a total transaction of $552,662.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,267,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,152,428.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael S. Gross bought 34,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.96 per share, with a total value of $552,662.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,267,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,152,428.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael S. Gross purchased 53,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.69 per share, for a total transaction of $836,182.86. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,184,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,967,111.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 138,365 shares of company stock valued at $2,174,243. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SLR Investment Stock Down 0.4 %

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SLRC. StockNews.com started coverage on SLR Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of SLR Investment from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Compass Point cut SLR Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.75 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of SLR Investment from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLRC opened at $14.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $808.58 million, a PE ratio of 41.33 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.08 and its 200-day moving average is $14.39. SLR Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $12.08 and a 52 week high of $18.18.

SLR Investment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be given a $0.137 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 19th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.09%. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 455.56%.

SLR Investment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SLR Investment Corp. is a closed-end investment company. It provides financing for equity, debt and senior secured loans for working capital, acquisition, refinancing and growth capital requirements. It makes control investments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SLR Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLR Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.